BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BOE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.95. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.