BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,732. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

