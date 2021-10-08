Blackmoon (BMC) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00246744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00103493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012210 BTC.

About Blackmoon

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

