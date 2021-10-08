Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

BLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,920. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Insiders sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $281,467 over the last three months.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.78. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

