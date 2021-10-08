BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Sells $1,601,655.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Eacobacci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.