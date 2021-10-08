Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,475.87

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,475.87 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.18 or 0.99632295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004752 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.00525694 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

