BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

BLFS opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 680.11, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

