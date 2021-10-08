Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $170.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $151.51 and last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 893195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.93.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

