Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

