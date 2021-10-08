Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

