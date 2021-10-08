Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

