Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on the stock.

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 567.20 ($7.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

Get Avast alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.