Berenberg Bank Boosts Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPX stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,210 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,090.99. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

