Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,605.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $90,635.79 and approximately $4,605.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

