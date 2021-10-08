Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.16. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.