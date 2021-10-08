Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €83.45 ($98.18) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.26. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

