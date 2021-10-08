BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON BVC opened at GBX 86.53 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.65. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £381.11 million and a PE ratio of 26.06.
About BATM Advanced Communications
