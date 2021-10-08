Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.84. 3,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Specifically, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 and sold 27,500 shares worth $255,970. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

