Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,705 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

