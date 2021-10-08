Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.