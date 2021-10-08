Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,865.50 ($50.50) on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,036.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,150.75. The firm has a market cap of £99.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

