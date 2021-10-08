Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €229.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €202.83 ($238.63).

EPA RI opened at €197.50 ($232.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €179.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

