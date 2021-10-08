Bao Finance (BAO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $448,308.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $448,308.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00142988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.05 or 0.99697217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.78 or 0.06516839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

