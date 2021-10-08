BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $25,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.