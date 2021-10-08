Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

