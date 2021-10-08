Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

