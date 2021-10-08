Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 87.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DermTech were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DMTK stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $999.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.88. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

