Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 21,356 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

