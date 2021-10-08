Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 3,160 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

