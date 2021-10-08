Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,861 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 201,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,854,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.