Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,769 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Steven Madden worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 435,548 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,954,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

