Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $26,972,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTY stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.89. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

