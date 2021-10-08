Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 382,524 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,911 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,237 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.