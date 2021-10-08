Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.28 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 875,392 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,135 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

