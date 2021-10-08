Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.74 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Zynga worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

