Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,915 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $362.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.