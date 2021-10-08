Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,523 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,201,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

