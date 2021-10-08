Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,210 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $409.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.