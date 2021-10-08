Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.93 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

