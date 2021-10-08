Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.48 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Allegion worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

