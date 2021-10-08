Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

BAC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $371.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

