Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

