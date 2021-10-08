Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 7,316 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $423.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

