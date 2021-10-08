Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 133,605 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 133,605 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after buying an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,378,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $686,561,000 after buying an additional 2,485,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 157,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

