Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.67 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

