Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. 151,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,940. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

