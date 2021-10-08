Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.54 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 19,824.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SAP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,150. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.