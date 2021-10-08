Bamco Inc. NY Sells 131 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $373,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $92.46. 3,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.92 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

