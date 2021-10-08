Bamco Inc. NY Sells 128,568 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,532,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,568 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 3.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $1,340,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Gartner by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.15. 4,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

