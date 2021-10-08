Bamco Inc. NY Has $527.63 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,813 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.65% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $527,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,397.50. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,518.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,383.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

