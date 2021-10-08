Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.27% of Spotify Technology worth $132,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 70.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,288,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,742,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.43. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

